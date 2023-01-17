Facebook
Cemetery in Denham Springs vandalized, officials say

Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Denham Springs Police Department are investigating the vandalism of a cemetery.

Police said the damage was done sometime Saturday, Jan. 14, or Sunday, Jan 15, at the Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue near Judy Street.

Officials said that several headstones and urns were damaged or displaced. They added that a police report was filed.

The public is being urged to contact the Denham Springs Police Department with any information that may be able to help investigators. People are being told to remain patient as the investigation continues.

Crews are expected to begin making repairs to grave sites on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

