BRG to host puberty education classes for pre-teens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General will host puberty education classes to help reduce anxiety and improve attitudes in pre-teens.

According to officials, they will get a chance to experience girl talk and boys to men classes that focus on the change’s puberty brings. This includes skin differences, good hygiene, periods and breast development.

“For some parents it’s an uncomfortable topic, so we’re happy to help start the conversation, with the goal of them becoming a trusted and reassuring source of information for their kids,” said Dr. Moore.

Usually, puberty begins around age 10-11 in girls and 11-12 in boys, studies show the age has gradually lowered since the 1970s, officials added.

“Puberty brings about so many changes that it’s easy for kids to feel insecure and alone, which is why it’s important to talk to them before the changes start happening,” said Dr. Candace Moore, chief of obstetrics and gynecology at BRG.

The girl talk classes will be reportedly held on January 22, March 26, and May 21.

The upcoming boys to men classes will be reportedly held on February 26, April 23, and June 25.

“In the absence of that, kids are much more likely to turn to uninformed friends or the internet, where they will likely stumble on content that’s not appropriate for their age,” explained Dr. Moore.

All classes will be held at BRG campuses – Ascension, Bluebonnet, and Mid City. The cost for the classes is $10, and registration is required.

The pre-teens will also get a toiletry bag filled with essential hygiene items.

