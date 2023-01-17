Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Body of missing Mandeville boater Billy Coile recovered, St. Tammany Sheriff says

By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The body of a Mandeville man who went missing nine days ago during a solo fishing trip on Lake Pontchartrain has been recovered, authorities said Monday night (Jan. 16).

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the remains of 44-year-old Billy Coile were found Monday afternoon, approximately three-quarters of a mile offshore near Green Point, east side of Mandeville and Fontainebleau State Park. The body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office to make a determination on the cause and manner of death.

Coile borrowed a friend’s boat to go fishing on Jan. 7, but never returned. The unoccupied boat was found the next day, floating under the Causeway Bridge near mile marker 23.

Related coverage

Coast Guard suspends search for missing Lake Pontchartrain boater Billy Coile

Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Lake Pontchartrain

Search underway for missing Lake Pontchartrain boater

STPSO Marine Division searches for a missing boater after an unoccupied boat was found

Crews from the US Coast Guard spent approximately 16 hours searching more than 230 nautical square miles for Coile, before calling off their search on Jan. 9. The STPSO’s Marine Division and dive team continued search efforts, along with volunteers.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said, “Sheriff Randy Smith offers his condolences to Coile’s family and his sincere appreciation to the STPSO Marine Division, the STPSO Dive Team, Wildlife and Fisheries and the countless volunteers who never gave up, searching from daylight to dark and using every resource available, every day for over a week, to bring closure to this family.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

SMART LIVING: Making and keeping resolutions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 16
Trending warmer, unsettled pattern ahead this week
St. Gerard Catholic Church Feeding the homeless on Martin Luther King Day
Church volunteers open their doors to feed the homeless on Martin Luther King Day
From the outside, 1149 Rodin Avenue looks bad enough. But take one step inside and you’ll see...
Mom claims apartment mold sent 12-year-old daughter to hospital