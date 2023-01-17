Facebook
Bengals at Bills in NFL Divisional Round on WAFB

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WAFB) - The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game can be seen on WAFB.

HOW TO WATCH:

  • COX - 7 (SD) 1007 (HD)
  • AT&T U-Verse - 9 (SD) 1009 (HD)
  • DIRECTV - 9
  • DISH - 9
  • EATEL - 7 (SD) 707 (HD)
  • OVER THE AIR (Antenna) - 9.1
  • STREAMING - Paramount+

The Bengals (12-4) will travel to Orchard Park, NY to face the Bills (13-3) in a matchup many were hoping they’d get to see after the Week 17 Monday Night Football game between the two teams was canceled when Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.

The Bengals are coming off a 24-17 win over the Ravens and the Bills edged the Dolphins, 34-31, on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

