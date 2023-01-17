Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baker teen reported missing found safe, police say

Trevyon Collins
Trevyon Collins(Baker Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department announced a missing teenager has been found and returned home safely.

Police said Trevyon Collins, 15, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 12, wearing a grey uniform shirt and khaki pants.

Officials described him as an African American male with black hair and brown eyes. They said he is 6′1″ and 140 pounds.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

The Big Buddy Program is looking for people to mentor students.
Looking at the impact of mentors during mentoring month
Exercise
YOUR HEALTH: Worst exercise myths
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 17
Spring-like next couple of days with storms rolling in late Wednesday
Officials say that from their initial investigation, it appears two parties at the MLK Car Show...
Police: 8 people shot, 1 critical at Florida MLK Day event