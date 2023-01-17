Baker teen reported missing found safe, police say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department announced a missing teenager has been found and returned home safely.

Police said Trevyon Collins, 15, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 12, wearing a grey uniform shirt and khaki pants.

Officials described him as an African American male with black hair and brown eyes. They said he is 6′1″ and 140 pounds.

