Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

After alleged stolen car off-road chase and school lockdown, suspect arrested on as fugitive; others wanted

Police say that Caleb Plaisance, 19, was booked for attempting to flee from an officer and as a...
Police say that Caleb Plaisance, 19, was booked for attempting to flee from an officer and as a fugitive wanted for outstanding felony charges from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and in Livingston Parish.(Hammond PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old Hammond man was arrested Thursday (Jan. 12) for trying to flee from officers pursuing an alleged stolen car, prompting the lockdown of a school sporting event.

Police say that several other suspects inside the vehicle are at large.

Police say that Caleb Plaisance, 19, was booked for attempting to flee from an officer and as a fugitive wanted for outstanding felony charges from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and in Livingston Parish.

The vehicle Plaisance was in last week was spotted during a patrol of the Magazine Street area in Hammond moving westbound on Hoover Street, police say. The vehicle took off at high speeds after Hammond police attempted to stop it. When the vehicle turned down McGee Road, a dead-end street, the driver went off-road behind several homes before stopping in an open field near the Natalbany area where the occupants inside took off in several directions on foot, according to police.

As a precaution, Natalabany Middle, where a sporting event was in progress, was placed on lockdown, and the sheriff’s office and Hammond police continued a search.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 17
Spring-like next couple of days with storms rolling in late Wednesday
Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 1 dead
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help...
WANTED: Car burglar accused of shattering window at apartments