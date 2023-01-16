Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking

Briana Lacost
Briana Lacost(EBRSO)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested 25-year-old Briana Lacost for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend after he urinated in their bed.

On Saturday, January 14, deputies were called out to a local hospital to investigate a stabbing.

According to arrest documents, the pair had been out drinking heavily, then returned to their home on Meadowview Avenue Saturday morning at around 3:30.

The victim told detectives he was sleeping when Lacost woke him up and started hitting him for wetting the bed. He tried to restrain her, but she allegedly continued to hit him.

According to arrest documents, the victim said when he was trying to leave and go to a family member’s house, that’s when Lacost charged at him with a kitchen knife and stabbed him.

Deputies say the victim was stabbed in the left side of his torso with a knife, and the stab wound punctured his lung.

According to arrest documents, Lacost admitted to deputies she stabbed her boyfriend, but it was after he allegedly choked her during the altercation. She also told investigators she attempted to provide medical aid and rushed the victim to the hospital.

Lacost was charged with attempted second-degree murder and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in...
REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
Christian King
Arson suspect arrested for house fire, officials say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Trending warmer once again; storm threat late Wednesday
Velaros gas station theft
Man wanted for stealing over thousand dollars worth of cigarettes, officials say