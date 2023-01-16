Trending warmer, unsettled pattern ahead this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Look for plenty of clouds and warmer temperatures today as highs climb into the mid-70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 16 (WAFB)

A few passing showers will be possible as moisture streams inland from the Gulf of Mexico.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 16 (WAFB)

Rain chances trend a little higher tonight into the early morning hours of Tuesday as a weak cold front moves into the region. But that front will put on the brakes and start lifting northward during the day on Tuesday. With that in mind, best rain chances tomorrow will be early, with another breezy and warm day on tap as highs climb into the upper 70s.

Midweek Storms

A second cold front is slated to move through the area late Wednesday into early Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 16 (WAFB)

In advance of that front, high temperatures on Wednesday will soar into the low 80s, with windy conditions in place. Only isolated showers are expected during the day, but showers and t-storms become likely Wednesday night into the predawn hours of Thursday. A few strong storms are possible, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for much of our area, and a Level 2/5 (slight) risk just to our northwest.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 16 (WAFB)

Rain totals look to be modest, generally tallying an inch or less in most locations.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 16 (WAFB)

Extended Outlook

Drier and somewhat cooler weather will settle in for a couple of days behind Thursday’s front. It then looks as though an active pattern returns over the weekend, with rain and a few t-storms likely on both Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 16 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.