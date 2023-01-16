SMART LIVING: Making and keeping resolutions

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - How can someone make a resolution and stick with the resolution past Valentine’s Day?

According to experts, nearly half of all Americans set at least one goal to achieve in 2023. However, only 8% of people will actually follow through on their goals.

On average, new behaviors take more than two months to become automatic.

“Make a goal, long term or short term, and get prepared for it,” said Dylan Burtenshaw, a personal trainer.

There are several specific tricks a person can use to be successful.

First, prepare in advance and set goals early.

Next, take small steps. When you get a better feel for what is manageable for you, you can gradually increase the difficulty and commitment.

Also, be consistent and aim to set aside the same time every day to work toward your goal.

Focus on one resolution at a time and try to partner with someone. The American Society of Training found that people are 65% more likely to meet a goal after committing to another person.

Most importantly, if you fail, keep going. Reset, restart, and re-commit to reaching your goals.

Experts said if your mind keeps showing up, the rest will fall into place. Keep nudging yourself in the direction you’d like to go and don’t forget to be flexible and kind to yourself.

