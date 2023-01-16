Pair from BR arrested in California; Large amount of marijuana, guns found in vehicle

REDDING, Ca. (WAFB) - Two individuals from Baton Rouge were arrested in California after police stopped their vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana inside, according to law enforcement in California.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Andrew Williams, 32, of Baton Rouge. The passenger, Chantel Knox, 32, is also from Baton Rouge, authorities stated.

According to the Redding Police Department, on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 7:30 p.m., a Redding officer saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a gas station on Eureka Way in Redding.

During the investigation, the officer learned the vehicle was a rental car and it left Oakland, Ca. on the morning of Jan. 15.

Authorities added after seeing the officer, the occupant’s behavior became increasingly suspicious, prompting contact by the officer.

During the contact, the officer saw several large black bags, which police say were in plain sight, in the back of the vehicle. Law enforcement added, “it was obvious that they contained marijuana.”

Nearly 215 lbs. of marijuana was seized, along with two loaded handguns. The guns were found under the seats of both occupants of the vehicle.

Williams was arrested and booked on several charges including possession of marijuana for sale, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Knox, the passenger, was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana for sale and possession of a concealed firearm.

