MISSING: Police searching for missing Baker teen

Trevyon Collins
Trevyon Collins(Baker Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teenager.

Police said Trevyon Collins, 15, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 12, wearing a grey uniform shirt and khaki pants.

Officials described him as an African American male with black hair and brown eyes. They said he is 6′1″ and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Collins is should contact Baker Police Department at (225)775-6000, Ext. 1.

