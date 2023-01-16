Facebook
LSU Women’s Basketball scores highest AP Top 25 poll ranking since 2006

LSU Lady Tigers
LSU Lady Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Women’s Basketball moved up to the No. 3 spot in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Jan. 16.

The No. 3 ranking is the highest for the team since Feb. 27, 2006.

The Tigers are also off to a historic 18-0 start, the best start in program history.

LSU is one of three unbeaten teams left, joining South Carolina And Ohio State.

RELATED STORY: LSU cruises past Auburn for 18-straight win

Meanwhile, Baylor’s 19-year run in the poll is over. The team had been ranked for 365 consecutive polls before falling out Monday after two losses.

Below is a full list of the AP Top 25 poll rankings released on Monday, Jan. 16:

1. South Carolina

2. Ohio State

3. LSU

4. Stanford

5. UConn

6. Indiana

7. Notre Dame

8. Utah

9. UCLA

10. Iowa

11. Maryland

12. Virginia Tech

13. Duke

14. Michigan

15. Oklahoma

16. Gonzaga

17. North Carolina

18. Iowa State

19. Arizona

20. North Carolina State

21. Illinois

22. Villanova

23. Oregon

24. Colorado

25. Texas

LSU Women’s Basketball is set to host Arkansas on Thursday, Jan. 19, before traveling to face off against Alabama on Monday, Jan. 23.

