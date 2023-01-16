LSU Women’s Basketball scores highest AP Top 25 poll ranking since 2006
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Women’s Basketball moved up to the No. 3 spot in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Jan. 16.
The No. 3 ranking is the highest for the team since Feb. 27, 2006.
The Tigers are also off to a historic 18-0 start, the best start in program history.
LSU is one of three unbeaten teams left, joining South Carolina And Ohio State.
RELATED STORY: LSU cruises past Auburn for 18-straight win
Meanwhile, Baylor’s 19-year run in the poll is over. The team had been ranked for 365 consecutive polls before falling out Monday after two losses.
Below is a full list of the AP Top 25 poll rankings released on Monday, Jan. 16:
1. South Carolina
2. Ohio State
3. LSU
4. Stanford
5. UConn
6. Indiana
7. Notre Dame
8. Utah
9. UCLA
10. Iowa
11. Maryland
12. Virginia Tech
13. Duke
14. Michigan
15. Oklahoma
16. Gonzaga
17. North Carolina
18. Iowa State
19. Arizona
20. North Carolina State
21. Illinois
22. Villanova
23. Oregon
24. Colorado
25. Texas
LSU Women’s Basketball is set to host Arkansas on Thursday, Jan. 19, before traveling to face off against Alabama on Monday, Jan. 23.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.