LSU releases statement following death of student hit by vehicle in roadway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials confirmed that a student has died after being hit by a vehicle in the roadway on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. LSU’s Tiger TV reported the student is a sophomore named Madison Brooks.

LSU released the below statement about the passing of Brooks:

“It is with great sadness that we learned that one of our students, Madison Brooks, passed away on January 15. This is a tragedy for all of us at LSU, especially Madison’s family, friends, sorority sisters, and classmates. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them as they go through this extremely difficult time and begin the grieving process. Any of her friends and classmates who would like to speak with someone about this or needs help processing this loss can contact the Mental Health Service in the Student Health Center at 225-578-8774. The Student Health Center will be open tomorrow for the start of the spring semester."

