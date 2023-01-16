CRIME STOPPERS: Person wanted for Garden District burglaries identified
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a burglar has been identified.
According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person in the photo was wanted in connection with multiple burglaries around the Garden District/Capital Heights area.
Officials said multiple guns were stolen during these burglaries.
