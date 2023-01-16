Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Person wanted for Garden District burglaries identified

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a burglar has been identified.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person in the photo was wanted in connection with multiple burglaries around the Garden District/Capital Heights area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

Officials said multiple guns were stolen during these burglaries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Monday, January 16
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, January 16
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Martin Luther King Day events around the Greater Baton Rouge area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 16
Trending warmer, unsettled pattern ahead this week
Focused ultrasound to treat Parkinson’s: A home run for Mark
YOUR HEALTH: Focused Ultrasound to treat Parkinson’s; A home run for Mark