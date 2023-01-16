Facebook
Church volunteers open their doors to feed the homeless on Martin Luther King Day

St. Gerard Catholic Church Feeding the homeless on Martin Luther King Day
St. Gerard Catholic Church Feeding the homeless on Martin Luther King Day
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, on Martin Luther King Day, volunteers from St. Gerard Catholic Church, like Seabell Thomas know that prayer and a hot meal can go a long way for some.

“Today was a special day, Dr. King’s birthday. Well, he fought for feeding the hungry, to change the laws and conditions, maybe we can touch and give some of the people around here hope that their conditions can change,” says Thomas.

The doors of the Seelos Hall usually open on Tuesdays and Thursdays to feed those who are in need, but today volunteers wanted to give back to their community just as Dr. King once did.

“They are doing a wonderful job, they are doing what Dr. King wanted, black and white are working together here. So, thank God for this, Dr. King if you can hear us, they are holding hands and marching together,” adds Thomas.

St. Gerard Catholic Church not only fills the stomachs of their community, but they give out clothing to remind folks that this is a safe space.

At first, Thomas started this mission on her own, but now her group has grown, and she hopes it will continue to change the lives others.

“The community that does this, loves us,” says Erica Hudson. Hudson goes to Seelos Hall twice a week for food, but she also relies on the support from the staff.

“This is a wonderful program where we can come get something to eat, and you know it’s also related to Jesus. So, we are happy that they are here and we are very thankful that they are here,” adds Hudson.

Just like King, everyone has a dream, but over at St. Gerard Catholic Church they dream more will get back on the right path like Hudson.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering with the St. Gerard Catholic Church, you can call: (225) 355-2553.

