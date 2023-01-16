Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor

[Full Bengals coverage]

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals owner Mike Brown discussed Joe Burrow with sportscaster Dan Hoard in an interview that aired on 700WLW before the game Sunday night, one day after Burrow said he wants to stay in Cincinnati for the duration of his career.

Brown agreed Burrow is one of the best leaders the franchise has ever had. “That’s obvious,” he said.

“He is an exemplary leader,” Brown continued. “He’s very conscious of how he goes about maintaining his position, and he does a swell job of it. Everyone in this building is conscious in this building of him and his role.”

Burrow is playing this season in the third year of his rookie contract signed after he was picked by the Bengals first overall in 2020 NFL Draft. The four-year deal guarantees him $36 million.

Hoard asked about Burrow’s contract situation going forward.

“He’s going to have a long career. We certainly want it to be here, and I think his window will extend over his whole career. But there is the fact that, when you don’t have to pay the quarterback some extraordinary amount, that leaves room to pay other players more, and therefore you can keep more players that are good players. [...]It’s Mahomes and others of that like, they seem to make it go even after they’ve gotten their payday.”

Brown also had growing praise for head coach Zac Taylor, whom Burrow called “the best head coach” in the NFL.

“He’s highly intelligent. He’s smart. He does the right things,” Brown said.

Of hiring Taylor, Brown said he took a risk bringing in someone who hadn’t yet shown he could lead a team or perform at a high level.

“But it certainly has paid off. He’s a splendid coach.”

Hoard asked Brown about Taylor’s actions immediately after Damar Hamlin collapsed on-field at Paycor Stadium. ESPN reports the NFL wanted the game to continue and that Zac Taylor was instrumental in bringing about its suspension.

“He’s a wonderful person,” Brown said of Taylor, “and I thought it was on display for everyone in the stands and everyone who was watching what went down during the Buffalo game. Honest to God, he did that stuff on his own. He took, in my mind, control of the situation, put in process the solution, which was the right one, and led the proceeding more than anyone else.”

Brown also quoted his father, the legendary Paul Brown, in saying “winning makes believers of us all” to reference the Bengals’ Super Bowl run last year.

“It instilled some confidence in me that we can do this. Let’s see, maybe it’ll happen again. I sure hope so.”

