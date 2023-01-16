Baton Rouge General offering free health checks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) has teamed up with Rouses Markets to offer free health checks to those in need.

You will be able to get blood pressure and body mass index checks, and glucose testing at locations around the Baton Rouge metro area.

According to officials, the free health checks will be on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Arlington Place Rouses Market near LSU.

There will also be free health checkups held on Friday, March 3, from noon until 3 p.m., at Juban Crossing Rouses Market, officials added.

There is no appointment or registration required, and the screening is open to all ages.

For more information you can visit brgeneral.org.

