Animal shelter, LSU hosting pet food giveaway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pet parents can receive free pet food during a giveaway event on Monday, Jan. 16.

The pet food giveaway is being hosted by the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and Companion Animal Alliance.

Organizers said the event will take place between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Companion Animal Alliance animal shelter on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Workers will not provide pet food for stray cat colonies, according to organizers.

