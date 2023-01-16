Ahead of big Powerball jackpot drawing, where did past winners buy their tickets?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of an upcoming Powerball drawing, Louisiana Lottery officials revealed where past winners bought their tickets.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Jan. 16. Lottery officials said the jackpot is estimated to be worth around $416 million.

RELATED STORY: $50k unclaimed prize from Powerball set to expire

One lucky lottery winner won a $200,000 prize by playing the 50X game at the Shell gas station on W. Metairie Avenue in Kenner. The winning ticket was purchased on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Meanwhile, someone won a $14,000 prize through a ticket from the B-Quik on Greenwell Springs Road in Baton Rouge. The prize was won through the PICK3 game on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

In Ponchatoula, lottery officials said someone won a $12,000 prize at a store located at 825 West Pine Street.

Someone also scored a prize worth $2,500 at the Express Mini Mart on Mickens Road in Baton Rouge. The PICK3 game ticket was purchased on Sunday, Jan. 8.

For more on recent lottery winners in Louisiana, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.