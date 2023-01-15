Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway, authorities say

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman is recovering in a hospital after a vehicle hit her in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway.

According to EBRSO, the woman was standing in the middle of the road for unknown reasons just before she was hit. Deputies said she was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition.

The driver showed no signs or evidence of being impaired, according to deputies.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 15
Freezing start, but warming trend coming
After a year and a half absence, Guerrilla Warfare Paintball returns to the public.
Guerrilla Warfare Paintball reopens in North Baton Rouge
One organ donor can save multiple lives.
Mother meets organ transplant recipient for the first time
The Walls Project
Volunteers with The Walls Project paint murals for MLK Day of Service