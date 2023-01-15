Woman hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway, authorities say

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman is recovering in a hospital after a vehicle hit her in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway.

According to EBRSO, the woman was standing in the middle of the road for unknown reasons just before she was hit. Deputies said she was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition.

The driver showed no signs or evidence of being impaired, according to deputies.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

