Volunteers with The Walls Project paint murals for MLK Day of Service

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Volunteers gathered at two locations this weekend to participate in the painting of murals honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The murals are part of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s annual series of initiatives, programs and service projects.

The Walls Project team and volunteers worked at two locations on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14, and will return Monday, Jan. 16 to complete the projects.

Those locations include the Jewel J. Newman Community Center in Scotlandville (Councilwoman Chauna Banks) and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center on Gus Young Avenue in South Baton Rouge (Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.