Man wanted for stealing over thousand dollars worth of cigarettes, officials say
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for the help of the public in identifying a man wanted for theft.
According to police, the man went into a storage room at the Velaros Gas station in Baker and stole over $1,200 worth of cigarettes on Sunday, Jan. 15.
If you have any information you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
