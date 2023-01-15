No. 5 LSU cruises past Auburn for 18-straight win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team had no problem with Auburn in the PMAC on Sunday, Jan. 15.

LSU (18-0, 6-0 SEC) cruised to an 84-54 win over Auburn (10-7, 0-5 SEC). It was the 18th-straight win for the Bayou Bengals.

Angel Reese finished with another double-double. She had 23 points and 15 rebounds. Alexis Morris also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.

RELATED: LSU unveils statue honoring Seimone Augustus

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

On a historic day in Baton Rouge with the unveiling of the Seimone Augustus statue and in front of the fifth largest home crowd in program history of 11,475, No. 5 LSU (18-0, 6-0 SEC) continued its best start in program history with a 84-54 handling over Auburn (10-7, 0-5 SEC).

Sophomore transfer, Angel Reese, continued her dominance with another double-double as she dropped 23 points and tallied 15 rebounds. Reese scored 11 in the second quarter alone and took advantage of her time at the foul line sinking 9 free throws.

Alexis Morris earned a double-double for the second time this season with 12 points and dishing out 10 dimes in the win. Morris scored a season-high 24 points in her last appearance against Mizzou. This is Morris’ second time breaking double figures in assists this season. Last time was against Vanderbilt with 12.

Jasmine Carson made an impact once again racking up 18 points that included 4 big three-pointers in tough situations. Carson scored 12 in her last time out at Missouri. Freshman, Flau’jae Johnson, was the only other Tiger in double figures with 10 points and 4 rebounds.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.