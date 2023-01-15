Martin Luther King Day events around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced a series of initiatives, programs, and service projects to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“This year’s theme Dare to Dream: Shifting Priorities to Create a Thriving Community reminds us that we must be audacious when creating a community that is prosperous, healthy and safe, ‘’ said Mayor Broome. “Businesses, community organizations, and residents can engage in the MLK celebration through sponsorship, donations, and volunteering for service events.”

The following is a list of events released from the office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome:

- MLK Church Service

WHEN: Monday, January 16 at 9 AM

WHERE: Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in partnership with the Baton Rouge Branch of NAACP

WHAT: Celebration honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in partnership with the Baton Rouge Branch of NAACP. Immediately after the Church Service, join us for a peace walk, second line led by the Soulistik Brass Band, and reflections at historic landmarks Lincoln Hotel, Webb’s Barber Shop, and the Purple Circle Social Club amplifying stories that remember our past, honor our present, and ignite our future. This will leave from Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church to Expressway Park.

- MLK Festival of Service

WHEN: Monday, January 16 at 11:30 PM

WHERE: BREC Expressway Park featuring music, food, and vendors.

WHAT: Join us for a culminating experience celebrating the progress made throughout the series of events while honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This event features food trucks, vendors, performances, and Battle of the Bands between McKinley Senior High and Scotlandville Magnet High

Community Service Events by Metro Council Members:

Sign Up to Volunteer at mlkholidaybr.com/volunteer

Creative Placemaking: Public art projects including painting

· District 2 Creative Placemaking at the Jewel J Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Rd, Baton Rouge, January 13, 14 & 16 with two shifts available each day from 8 a.m.-12PM or 12PM-4PM

· District 3 Mural, Literacy, and Community Resource Fair at the Hartley/Vey Park at Gardere, 1702 Gardere Ln, in partnership with Gardere Initiative, Line4Line, and Emergent Method, January 16 10AM-2PM

· District 7 Creative Placemaking at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave, January 13, 14 & 16 with two shifts available each day from 8AM-12PM or 12PM-4PM

· HealthyBR & YMCA Painting at the C. B. Pennington Jr YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Hwy, January 16th 12 PM - 4 PM

Community Clean-Ups: Support removing junk and trash in our streets and neighborhoods

· District 3 Community Clean-Up at the Hartley/Vey @ Gardere 1702 Gardere Ln, Monday, January 16th 8AM-10AM

Community Gardening: Support the building of new community gardens and enhancement of existing community gardens providing fresh foods to the community.

· Baton Roots Gardening at Capitol High School, Monday, January 16th 8AM - 12PM

· District 5 Community Garden Building in partnership with the Southern University Ag Center at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center 3535 Riley St, Monday, January 16th 9AM-1PM

Current sponsors and partners for MLK Holiday BR 2023 include Humana, Coca-Cola, AHF Healthcare, Emergent Method, Walls Project and NAACP Baton Rouge.

Interested sponsors and donors are encouraged to visit mlkholidaybr.com/sponsor

