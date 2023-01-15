Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU set to unveil statue honoring Seimone Augustus

Seimone Augustus
Seimone Augustus(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will unveil a statue on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 12:45 p.m. to honor basketball star Seimone Augustus.

She is the first LSU female student-athlete to have her own statue.

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

Augustus, LSU’s most decorated female student-athlete, will join three other Tiger greats – Bob Pettit, Shaquille O’Neil and Pete Maravich – with statues outside the Maravich Assembly Center.

No other LSU Women’s Basketball player impacted her team and sport more than Augustus. The Baton Rouge native and 2005 graduate of LSU helped lead the Tigers to three consecutive Final Four appearances and was named both National Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year twice. She’s also a two-time recipient of the Wooden Award and the Honda Award – the two most prestigious honors in women’s college basketball.

Augustus earned three first team All-America honors and won the 2006 NCAA Class Award, which is given to the nation’s premier senior student-athlete based on achievement in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU falls to No. 4 Alabama for fourth-straight loss
LSU Lady Tigers
No. 5 LSU extends winning streak to 17 games with double-digit win over Missouri
Gary Redus with LSU Women's Basketball
JACQUES TALK: Gary Redus
Parkway guard Mikaylah Williams (12)
Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU