LSU falls to No. 4 Alabama for fourth-straight loss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team could not stop the barrage of three-pointers by No. 4 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Tigers (12-5, 1-4 SEC) fell 106-66 to the Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC).

The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide attempted 33 three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, the most in a college basketball game since 2018 and made 14 of those attempts en route to a 106-66 win over LSU Saturday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum.

With a crowd of over 13,000 cheering them on, the Tide would make 20-of-54 attempts and 35 total field goals to go to 15-2 overall and 5-0 in the league. LSU loses for the fourth straight time in the league (1-4) and drops to 12-5 overall.

KJ Williams and Cam Hayes each had 10 points to lead LSU in the contest. Williams had two treys in the game while battling foul trouble, while Hayes, back in action after missing the Florida game, played 20 minutes off the bench and hit 4-of-6 field goals with two treys.

Justice Williams and Derek Fountain each had nine points. Fountain hit 9-of-10 free throws in the second half while Justice was 6-of-6. Williams also had five assists and one turnover in 20 minutes.

