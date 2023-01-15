Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Keep Tiger Town Beautiful cleans up Sweet Olive Cemetery as part of MLK Day of Service

It was all part of a Martin Luther King Day of Service.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ‘Keep Tiger Town Beautiful’ organization with the help of the Mid City Development Alliance cleaned up Sweet Olive Cemetery on Saturday, January 14.

It was all part of a Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Many other groups joined in to help with their efforts, and more than 100 volunteers showed up.

The work took place from 9:30 am until noon.

A neighborhood block party took place right after.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

After a year and a half absence, Guerrilla Warfare Paintball returns to the public.
Guerrilla Warfare Paintball reopens in North Baton Rouge
One organ donor can save multiple lives.
Local mother meets organ transplant recipien for the first time
The Walls Project
Volunteers with The Walls Project paint murals for MLK Day of Service
Guerrilla Warfare Paintball
Guerrilla Warfare Paintball reopens in North Baton Rouge