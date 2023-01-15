Keep Tiger Town Beautiful cleans up Sweet Olive Cemetery as part of MLK Day of Service
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ‘Keep Tiger Town Beautiful’ organization with the help of the Mid City Development Alliance cleaned up Sweet Olive Cemetery on Saturday, January 14.
It was all part of a Martin Luther King Day of Service.
Many other groups joined in to help with their efforts, and more than 100 volunteers showed up.
The work took place from 9:30 am until noon.
A neighborhood block party took place right after.
