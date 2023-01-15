Facebook
I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.

Drivers can expect the far-right lane of I-10 East to be closed between Dalrymple Drive and Perkins Road.

The closures are needed for workers to begin setting up temporary barriers for upcoming utility work as part of the larger I-10 widening project.

“This utility work is vital to the Baton Rouge I-10 widening project for when construction begins later this year,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “After multiple attempts by previous administrations to improve this corridor have fallen short, I’m proud to say this administration is moving forward. The capital region and motorists who use this corridor deserve an infrastructure system that is safe, efficient, and reliable, and will be sustainable for our next generation. I am committed to completing this project as we work each day to improve our infrastructure across the state.”

The first major construction project will involve widening the interstate from six to eight lanes between I-110 and Acadian Thruway. The work is expected to wrap up in early 2027.

