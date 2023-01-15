Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Guerrilla Warfare Paintball reopens in North Baton Rouge

After a year and a half absence, Guerrilla Warfare Paintball returns to the public.
By Donald Fountain
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a year and a half absence, Guerrilla Warfare Paintball returns to the public.

The business held its grand opening today, but at its new location off of Joor Road in North Baton Rouge. Guerrilla Warfare Paintball was located in Walker. It shut down in June of 2021 because of complaints from neighbors.

Over 200 people attended the grand opening. Several Metro Council members also attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Justin King, the owner of Guerrilla Warfare Paintball, says he is excited to get a fresh start and see familiar faces.

“Oh, it’s been great. Lots of turn out, a lot of people from our old field when we were in Walker, a lot of those guys showed some support playing a lot of good fun games,” said King.

Darryl Hurts, Metro Council member for District five, is a big supporter of King.

Hurts says it’s encouraging to see people bring new businesses to North Baton Rouge.

“A lot of people are scared to invest in a divested community. He saw a vision and had a vision that no one else had,” said Hurts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

After a year and a half absence, Guerrilla Warfare Paintball returns to the public.
Guerrilla Warfare Paintball reopens in North Baton Rouge
One organ donor can save multiple lives.
Local mother meets organ transplant recipien for the first time
The Walls Project
Volunteers with The Walls Project paint murals for MLK Day of Service
Keep Tiger Town Beautiful
Keep Tiger Town Beautiful cleans up Sweet Olive Cemetery as part of MLK Day of Service