Guerrilla Warfare Paintball reopens in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a year and a half absence, Guerrilla Warfare Paintball returns to the public.

The business held its grand opening today, but at its new location off of Joor Road in North Baton Rouge. Guerrilla Warfare Paintball was located in Walker. It shut down in June of 2021 because of complaints from neighbors.

Over 200 people attended the grand opening. Several Metro Council members also attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Justin King, the owner of Guerrilla Warfare Paintball, says he is excited to get a fresh start and see familiar faces.

“Oh, it’s been great. Lots of turn out, a lot of people from our old field when we were in Walker, a lot of those guys showed some support playing a lot of good fun games,” said King.

Darryl Hurts, Metro Council member for District five, is a big supporter of King.

Hurts says it’s encouraging to see people bring new businesses to North Baton Rouge.

“A lot of people are scared to invest in a divested community. He saw a vision and had a vision that no one else had,” said Hurts.

