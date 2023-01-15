Freezing start, but warming trend coming

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Sunday morning is off to a freezing start with temperatures at the freezing mark in Baton Rouge and upper 20s to the north. This is the second consecutive freeze, but a warming trend will begin later today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 15 (wafb)

Under mostly sunny skies, a nice Sunday is on tap with warmer highs up to the upper 60s in the afternoon. Tonight into Monday morning will be significantly milder with overnight lows steady in the mid 50s.

MLK Monday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy with a 30% chance of scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon.

Highs will reach the mid 70s Monday, then upper 70s to near 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday, before the next big cold front arrives.

There will be a chance of strong to severe storms late Wednesday into early Thursday morning with this front, otherwise manageable amounts of rain.

We dry out at the end of the work week, but more rain will return the following weekend.

