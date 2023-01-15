Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Division rival Carolina Panthers get permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton, report says

The Saints have given the division rival Carolina Panthers permission to interview Sean Payton...
The Saints have given the division rival Carolina Panthers permission to interview Sean Payton for their coaching job, according to an ESPN report. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fourth NFL team has been granted permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching job. And according to a report from ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, this time it’s an NFC South Division rival -- the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers, according to Schefter, join the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans in having enough interest in the former Saints coach to request permission to interview him. Payton is scheduled to meet first with the Broncos this Tuesday.

Though a high-profile coach such as Payton taking his next job with a division rival is rare, it is not without precedent.

Earlier reports said Payton had interest in settling down either in Dallas or Los Angeles, where no coaching vacancy currently exists. Mike McCarthy leads the Cowboys into a wild-card game Monday night in Tampa Bay. Sean McVay told the Rams last week that he has decided to return next season.

But the other Los Angeles team -- the Chargers -- blew a 27-point lead Saturday night in Jacksonville to get eliminated from the playoffs by the Jaguars, possibly putting Brandon Staley’s job in jeopardy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
Sean Payton schedules first in-person interview with Denver Broncos
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
Denver Broncos request permission to interview Sean Payton as their head coach
Rookie Chris Olave scores on a 35-yard touchdown reception. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints close disappointing 7-10 season with 10-7 loss to Panthers