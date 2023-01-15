Facebook
Central Police Department gets new wheels

Central Police Department
Central Police Department(Central Police Department)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department has some new wheels.

According to the agency’s Facebook page, the new units finally arrived at police headquarters this weekend.

The units were acquired through grants collected for the department by Senator Bodi White and the City of Central.

Officials are still waiting on some more equipment before the vehicles are ready to patrol the roads in Central.

The Facebook post went on to say, “A huge thank you to those that made these replacement units possible!”

