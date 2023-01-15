Baton Rouge General hosting puberty education classes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Hospital is hosting several upcoming classes to educate kids about the often uncomfortable topic of puberty.

The classes are geared toward kids ages nine to 11 and a trusted adult. Organizers said the classes are informal and interactive and allow participants to ask questions in a safe, comfortable environment.

“Puberty brings about so many changes that it’s easy for kids to feel insecure and alone, which is why it’s important to talk to them before the changes start happening,” said Dr. Candace Moore, chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Baton Rouge General. “Puberty education is also shown to reduce anxiety and improve attitudes in adolescents, and having open and ongoing conversation helps them develop a healthy body image and overall confidence.”

Below is a schedule for the upcoming classes:

Girl Talk classes: Sunday, Jan. 22 Sunday, March 26 Sunday, May 21

Boys to Men classes: Sunday, February 26 Sunday, April 23 Sunday, June 25



Organizers said the classes will take place at the Baton Rouge General campuses in Ascension Parish, on Bluebonnet Boulevard, and in Mid City Baton Rouge.

The classes cost $10, and registration is required. Click here for more.

