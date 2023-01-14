Thousands of runners to take part in Louisiana Marathon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of runners from across the United States and around the world are set to take part in Louisiana Marathon weekend events on Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15.

While the main event takes place on Sunday, several smaller events are planned. Below is a schedule of what the public can expect:

Saturday, Jan. 14 Louisiana Quarter Marathon and Louisiana Marathon 5K: Both start at 8 a.m. Blue Cross and Blue Shield Kids Marathon: 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15 The Louisiana Marathon and Half Marathon: 7 a.m.



According to organizers, the main race takes runners from downtown Baton Rouge and through the university lakes, the LSU campus, and historic river town neighborhoods. Click here for more on the race. The public is being reminded to expect road closures during race times.

Parking is available on the streets and in public parking garages. However, normal parking rules and fees will apply.

Organizers said the Louisiana Marathon is a USAT&F certified course and an official Boston qualifier route.

Runners are coming from 44 states and as far away as Denmark to participate in the Louisiana Marathon.

In addition to the international attention that the race brings to Baton Rouge, it also generates a lot of money for Baton Rouge. Studies show that previous Louisiana Marathon weekends had an economic impact of between $2 and $4 each year and led to nearly every hotel room in downtown Baton Rouge being booked.

