Livingston Parish Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers

Livingston Parish School Board
Livingston Parish School Board
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Public Schools System is looking to hire new bus drivers.

According to school officials, there will be a bus driver training class for potential new hires from Monday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 27. The classes will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at the LPPS Transportation Department building located at 13909 Florida Boulevard.

Applicants must meet certain requirements. They include having a good driving record and being at least 21 years of age. Potential hires must also pass a pre-employment drug test and background check.

Interested applicants can fill out an application by going to the Livingston Parish Public Schools System’s website.

