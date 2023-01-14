I-TEAM: Years after violent encounter, Jackson officer convicted

JACKSON, LA. (WAFB) - A judge has spoken, convicting a Jackson deputy marshal of simple battery.

Back in 2021 security camera footage from a local market caught Clay Depew on patrol at a gas station. But it is what happened off camera that landed him in a world of trouble.

Witnesses claimed Depew lost his cool on people at the scene and even got physical with a teen.

Depew turned himself in for the crime two months later, after additional witness came forward with information.

In her ruling sent down Jan. 12, 2022, 20th Judicial District Judge Kathryn Jones explains that Depew had the responsibility to keep his composure no matter what was happening around him.

“...this Court does not suggest that it is an easy task to make these types of split-second decisions in a loud and chaotic situation; however, for the safety of the public as well as for the safety of the officers themselves, it is absolutely necessary that officers make every effort to deescalate a situation prior to using physical force of any type,” wrote Jones.

A portion of the ruling was published by an attorney who represents the teen in a lawsuit against Depew and the police agency. It did not contain a complete picture of the explanation Depew offered to the judge as a defense.

Depew’s status with the Jackson Marshal’s Office is unclear.

