House fire in Baton Rouge ruled arson

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge fire department are investigating an arson that happened on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14.

According to BRFD, firefighters rushed to a home on Southmoor Drive near Goodwood Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they saw the front door of the home in flames.

Authorities said firefighters were able to put the flames out in about 10 minutes.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials are asking anyone who may know something that can help them with the arson investigation to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

