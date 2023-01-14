Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO searching for missing teen

Katherine Lemus
Katherine Lemus(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

According to EBRSO, Katherine Lemus, 14, hasn’t been seen since around midnight on Saturday, Jan. 14. Deputies added that Lemus was leaving a home on Keel Avenue while wearing black pants, a blue shirt, and white tennis shoes.

Katherine Lemus
Katherine Lemus(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Lemus weighs around 145 pounds and is five feet and two inches tall, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who may know something about Lemus’ whereabouts is asked to call the number (225) 389-5000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).
House fire in Baton Rouge ruled arson
A carjacking victim clinging to the vehicle's hood was dragged for half a block Friday...
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes
Thousands of runners to take part in Louisiana Marathon
Livingston Parish School Board
Livingston Parish Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers