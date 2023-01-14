EBRSO searching for missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

According to EBRSO, Katherine Lemus, 14, hasn’t been seen since around midnight on Saturday, Jan. 14. Deputies added that Lemus was leaving a home on Keel Avenue while wearing black pants, a blue shirt, and white tennis shoes.

Katherine Lemus (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Lemus weighs around 145 pounds and is five feet and two inches tall, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who may know something about Lemus’ whereabouts is asked to call the number (225) 389-5000.

