Construction sites continuing to deal with cases of sticky fingers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is no surprise that thieves target construction sites.

Most are poorly lit and unmanned at night.

They are also littered with high-value items.

Vice President of Louisiana Associated General Contractors, Andre Kelly says reports of construction site thefts around the state began around the end of the pandemic and have only gotten worse.

Kelly says, “It’s now happening with increase frequency.”

He says thieves target building materials, power tools, and heavy equipment.

“It further adds delays to an already delayed project,” Kelly adds.

He says it’s the sneaky ways they’re stealing items that cause the most concern.

Kelly explains, “They are strategic. We will come back and things are missing or quantities won’t be there.”

after thieves help themselves to materials... kelly says it ends up costing contractors and future homeowners more time and more money

“nobody is budgeting to buy materials twice”

