Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Construction sites continuing to deal with cases of sticky fingers

It is no surprise that thieves target construction sites.
By Alece Courville
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is no surprise that thieves target construction sites.

Most are poorly lit and unmanned at night.

They are also littered with high-value items.

Vice President of Louisiana Associated General Contractors, Andre Kelly says reports of construction site thefts around the state began around the end of the pandemic and have only gotten worse.

Kelly says, “It’s now happening with increase frequency.”

He says thieves target building materials, power tools, and heavy equipment.

“It further adds delays to an already delayed project,” Kelly adds.

He says it’s the sneaky ways they’re stealing items that cause the most concern.

Kelly explains, “They are strategic. We will come back and things are missing or quantities won’t be there.”

after thieves help themselves to materials... kelly says it ends up costing contractors and future homeowners more time and more money

“nobody is budgeting to buy materials twice”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 13
Winter returns
YMCA holding fundraiser for Central couple affected by fire
A federal lawsuit has been filed against Deputy Marshal Clay Depew of the Jackson Police...
I-TEAM: Years after violent encounter, Jackson officer convicted
Mardi Gras Parade
Floats get final preparations for carnival parades
Spike in nursing home COVID cases and deaths
Report shows spike in nursing home COVID cases and deaths in December