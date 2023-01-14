Cold is here, but not to stay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is kicking off with a light freeze across much of our area. Temperatures are down to the low 30s in the Baton Rouge area and upper 20s to the north. Today will be a nice, sunny day with breezy conditions at times, with highs struggling to get to the upper 50s. Tonight into Sunday morning will be clear, dry, and cold, with lows approaching freezing and another light freeze in the northern part of the viewing area. We’ll have increasing clouds and warmer temperatures Sunday afternoon, in the upper 60s.

As for our next chance of rain, that will come on MLK Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers, not a washout.

Rain chances look to increase through midweek, but rain amounts look to be manageable, with no severe threat at this time.

The warming trend will continue through the week, with 70s most of next work week.

