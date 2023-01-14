Facebook
Cold is here, but not to stay

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, January 14.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is kicking off with a light freeze across much of our area. Temperatures are down to the low 30s in the Baton Rouge area and upper 20s to the north. Today will be a nice, sunny day with breezy conditions at times, with highs struggling to get to the upper 50s. Tonight into Sunday morning will be clear, dry, and cold, with lows approaching freezing and another light freeze in the northern part of the viewing area. We’ll have increasing clouds and warmer temperatures Sunday afternoon, in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 14
As for our next chance of rain, that will come on MLK Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers, not a washout.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 14
Rain chances look to increase through midweek, but rain amounts look to be manageable, with no severe threat at this time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 14
The warming trend will continue through the week, with 70s most of next work week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 14
