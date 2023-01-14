YMCA holding fundraiser for Central couple affected by fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Central couple is picking up the pieces following a house fire just a few weeks ago.

Denise Recatto and her husband say an electrical issue is the cause of a fire that started in their shed and made its way through the attic and into their home. The Recatto’s were sleeping in their bedroom when it all occurred.

The Recatto’s say another couple was driving past, knocked on their window to wake them up, and then called for help.

“It was the two angels that were passing here that saw the flames,” said Denise Recatto, the homeowner.

Michael says after what they faced, he encourages everyone to consider putting a smoke alarm in their shed.

“If there is anything that is attached to their house that is not their main house, have a smoke detector,” said Michael.

Members of the YMCA in Baton Rouge are hosting a jambalaya sale to help them recover what was lost. The event will include a live band and fun prizes.

When: January 28

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA

15550 Old Hammond Hwy

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.