Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes

A carjacking victim clinging to the vehicle's hood was dragged for half a block Friday...
A carjacking victim clinging to the vehicle's hood was dragged for half a block Friday afternoon (Jan. 13) in the 5600 block of Debore Drive in the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime.

New Orleans police said unknown juveniles attempted the carjacking around 4:23 p.m. in the 5600 block of Debore Drive, in the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood.

According to police, a man was unloading items from his vehicle when the juvenile criminals got into his vehicle and drove off. Police said the victim grabbed onto the hood of the vehicle and was dragged for half a block before letting go and falling off.

The NOPD said the juveniles crashed the vehicle and the victim required medical treatment at the scene. No arrests were announced, so it is presumed the offenders fled, though police left the outcome of the incident unclear. The victim’s condition also was not disclosed.

New Orleans police said a gunman in a car shot a cyclist in the right shin as he rode his...
New Orleans police said a gunman in a car shot a cyclist in the right shin as he rode his bicycle in the 800 block of Fourth Street just before midnight Friday (Jan. 13).(Google Maps)

Several hours later, at 11:57 p.m., a cyclist was wounded by gunfire in the Irish Channel neighborhood.

Police said the 49-year-old victim was riding his bike northbound on Fourth Street. He told police a gray vehicle drove alongside and an unknown gunman in the passenger seat fired a shot that struck him in the right shin. The gunman and vehicle fled and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

The NOPD did not disclose the shooting victim’s condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).
House fire in Baton Rouge ruled arson
Thousands of runners to take part in Louisiana Marathon
Livingston Parish School Board
Livingston Parish Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers
FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation. The World Health...
New WHO guidelines recommend more masking