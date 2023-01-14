BR student’s documentary about her survival from domestic violence to feature at film festival in Paris

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chantee’ Harris never thought she would live long enough to tell her story.

”I always thought it was going to be death,” Harris said. Harris said she was caught in an abusive relationship back in 2015.

She claims her former boyfriend physically and mentally abused her and her daughter Ashante’ Guinn. Harris said there were times she feared for her life, but she refused to walk away.

In 2017, the abuse ended when the man was shot and killed by someone outside of a laundromat on Greenwell Springs Road.

Harris and her daughter survived the abuse, but that experience inspired them in a way they never saw coming.

”I wanted to do something that was personal to me,” Guinn said.

Guinn came to her mom about an idea for a film contest at school about a year ago.

The Liberty High student wanted to use their experience with domestic violence to bring awareness to the issue.

Guinn said the film started to catch fire not only here, but across the world.

”I never thought my film that I would put out there would get so much attention,” Guinn said.

This week, Guinn got a call from her teacher that changed her life. Her film was submitted and chosen to air at the French Film Festival all the way in Paris, France in April.

Guinn said, “I was just like, oh my goodness, are you for real?”

Her film explaining their survival will go up against hundreds of other students from around the globe at the festival in France.

“Going to Paris? I’ve never been to Paris. Plus, it’s going to be my first time on a flight, so I’m a little scared about that too, but it’s ok because I’m going to get through it,” Guinn said.

Turning their pain into purpose, they hope this film will push others to speak out and seek help before it’s too late.”

It’s really good to put your story out there,” Guinn said.

The festival takes place from April 8-16th.

Anybody interested in donating towards Guinn’s trip to Paris can click here.

You can watch the documentary here.

Domestic Violence Resources:

Butterfly Society (225) 347-7725

Iris Domestic Violence Shelter (225) 389 -3001

Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence 1 (888) 411-1333

Family Safe Haven (225) 239-7880

Family Services of Greater Baton Rouge (225) 924-0123

