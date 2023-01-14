Facebook
1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 15000 block of Tiger Bend Road at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

