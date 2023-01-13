Facebook
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say

A body was discovered on Plank Road early Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed.
A body was discovered on Plank Road early Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was found dead on Plank Road Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed.

The body was discovered near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy located in the 6900 block of Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m.

The identity of the individual and their cause of death remains unknown at this time.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

