Winter returns

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of a cold front, we’re starting much colder in the upper 30s to low 40s. Today will be sunny and cool, with highs in the mid-50s. 

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 13
This return to winter will last through the weekend with the coldest air arriving Friday night into Saturday morning. Prepare for a light freeze tonight across Baton Rouge and a possible hard freeze in the northern part of the viewing area, including McComb.

We’ll have mainly sunny skies over the weekend, with clouds increasing late Sunday. The highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s, and Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The next chance of rain will be Monday PM into Tuesday AM, but right now it doesn’t appear to be a big rainmaker at a 30 to 40 percent chance.

We’ll have a warning trend next week, with highs in the 70s the whole work week.

