Vacant house fire under investigation as arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire has been ruled as arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

It happened on Friday, Jan. 13 just after 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of Parkridge Drive off of Coursey Blvd.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the structure.

They started to attack the fire and were able to quickly contain it, officials said.

After investigating, it was discovered the fire had multiple points of origin.

Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Officials added there were several notices on the home pertaining to foreclosure.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact fire investigators at 225-389-2050.

