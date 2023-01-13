Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Vacant house fire under investigation as arson

(unsplash.com)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire has been ruled as arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

It happened on Friday, Jan. 13 just after 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of Parkridge Drive off of Coursey Blvd.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the structure.

They started to attack the fire and were able to quickly contain it, officials said.

After investigating, it was discovered the fire had multiple points of origin.

Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Officials added there were several notices on the home pertaining to foreclosure.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact fire investigators at 225-389-2050.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

Antwun Allen, 23 is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping
Council on Aging burglary
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for burglar who broke into Council on Aging building
The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect.
CRIME STOPPERS: Person wanted for Garden District burglaries
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer
A body was discovered on Plank Road early Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed.
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say