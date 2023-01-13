SMART LIVING: The great emoji divide

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Different age groups may interpret the use of emojis in different ways.

Ten billion texts are sent every day, and a staggering 87% of people admit that when it comes to expressing feelings, they’d rather use emojis than have an uncomfortable face-to-face conversation.

With more than 3,600 emojis to express every emotion and thought, messages can sometimes become confusing.

For example, the thumbs-up emoji can mean different things. Boomers and Gen Xers don’t have issues with its use. However, Gen Z considers it to be rude, passive-aggressive, and even hostile.

If a young person sends a baseball cap emoji, it means they think someone is lying. However, if they type the word “no” before the cap emoji, it means they believe you.

Another emerging emoji is the cowboy. According to its creators, the intended meaning of the cowboy is exuberance. However, Gen Z uses it to pretend to portray happiness when they are, in fact, sad.

If you’re over the age of 30, you may want to keep in mind the thumbs up, clapping hands, red heart, crying face, and check mark. Using any of these is a tell-tale sign that you’re older.

Seventy percent of Gen Zers admit to using emojis that go against their intended meaning, as do 60 percent of Gen Y.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.