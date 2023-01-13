New Murphy’s Bar closer to re-opening after ABC Board rejects complaints from neighbors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A familiar spot that many of you may have partied at while in college is one step closer to re-opening under new management and at a different.

Murphy’s Bar and Grill got a green light from the East Baton Rouge Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to move forward in getting their Class A Beer & Liquor License.

It may not be the exact same bar or located in the same place as before, but Murphy is returning soon near LSU.

“It’s not the original Murphy’s, it’s not affiliated with the original Murphy’s, the name is just nostalgia. We’re Murphy’s on chimes is what we’re going to be called. And so why re-open it, because it brings back a lot of great memories,” said Ty Hingle, owner of Murphy’s on Chimes.

The original Murphy’s Bar was forced to shut down back in 1997 after an LSU student died after a night of drinking.

But owner Ty Hingle is looking to turn a new leaf.

“There was a tragedy that ended it back then. Quite frankly, when things happen that are bad, you can either learn from them and move on and do things better, or you can dwell in it. We’ve chosen this area, and to make it better than it ever was,” said Hingle.

The new Murphy’s will be located in the original KA fraternity house right off LSU’s campus.

“There’s not really a great safe place for these kids to be able to go to. And so we’re trying to create something that’s better than what’s out there, a better option in a different area,” said Hingle.

But the thought of things possibly getting out of control again, is why neighbors voiced their opposition for Murphy’s to receive a liquor license at the ABC Board Thursday night.

“And this is going to increase the number of people in the area, and we just have those concerns,” said Nanette Cosban, a concerned neighbor.

Cosban is one of those worried neighbors of the place. She’s anxious about things like the potential noise, crime, parking issues, and underage drinking at the place.

“When this music goes on at night, it’s not like his customers are going to be there when it’s two in the afternoon. It’s going to be at night. And we’re there ourselves, but we have grandchildren on weekends or whatever,” said Cosban.

But board members rejected the push by some neighbors to oppose Murphy’s opening. And now, owners will have to get a few more permits before officially getting that liquor license.

“The next steps would be to make sure all their permits are in order, that they have the right parking, they have inspections from the health department and our office, planning, and zoning. Once all that’s approved, they’ll come to our office and presumably receive a temporary permit, which they can operate for up to 60 days. Then they’ll come back on the agenda for the board to consider a permanent license. And that could be as early as four to six weeks, it could be as long as two to three months. But the board will see them again before they’re granted the permanent license. But they could start operating and actually serving alcohol to patrons before that,” said Scott Wilfong, ABC Board Chairman.

“We’re going to try and open and be a really amazing place for kids to come and hang out and have a great time,” said Hingle.

The owners say, they will have security on site, and ID scanners, and are still working on ways to bring students to and from the bar safely.

Hingle is hopeful to open the doors in four to five weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.