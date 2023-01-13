Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer

(EBRSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man found guilty in the death of a Zachary police officer and firefighter was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday, Jan. 13.

The jury found Albert Franklin guilty of manslaughter in the death of Christopher Lawton, 41.

Lawton was killed while trying to serve a warrant to Franklin in a Walmart parking lot on March 12, 2018.

RELATED STORIES
Man accused killing Zachary officer set for hearing on battery, weapons charges
Man accused of killing Zachary reserve officer pleads not guilty to charges
Testimony begins in trial of man accused of killing firefighter/reserve officer; jurors see graphic crime scene
Man found guilty of manslaughter in death of Zachary firefighter/reserve officer

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

A body was discovered on Plank Road early Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed.
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say
Senator Sharon Hewitt (Credit: Louisiana State Senate)
La. state senator joins race for governor
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program